Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) vs Galaxy A10

Самсунг Галакси А5 (2017)
VS
Самсунг Галакси А10
Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)
Samsung Galaxy A10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.2-inch Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7880) that was released on January 2, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A10, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 56% higher pixel density (424 vs 271 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (555 against 422 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
  • Has a 1 inch larger screen size
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Thinner bezels – 9.91% more screen real estate
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 3000 mAh
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A5 (2017)
vs
Galaxy A10

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.2 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19:9
PPI 424 ppi 271 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 71.69% 81.6%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 90%
PWM 250 Hz 77 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 22 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2050:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A5 (2017) +32%
555 nits
Galaxy A10
422 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 146.1 mm (5.75 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 71.4 mm (2.81 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A5 (2017)
71.69%
Galaxy A10 +14%
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) and Samsung Galaxy A10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7880 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 1900 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP3 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 950 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~71 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory clock 1033 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A5 (2017)
60874
Galaxy A10 +38%
84093
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A5 (2017)
103239
Galaxy A10 +4%
106933
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Samsung Experience One UI 2.0
OS size 11.6 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 18 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (16 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P8 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.0
Focal length 36 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A5 (2017)
82.9 dB
Galaxy A10 +4%
86.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced January 2017 February 2019
Release date March 2017 March 2019
Launch price ~ 350 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.522 W/kg 0.321 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 1.09 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017). But if the performance, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A10.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
73 (86.9%)
11 (13.1%)
Total votes: 84

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
