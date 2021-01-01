Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) vs Galaxy A20
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.2-inch Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7880) that was released on January 2, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A20, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 58% higher pixel density (424 vs 268 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (555 against 396 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1033 MHz
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20
- Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
- Thinner bezels – 13.31% more screen real estate
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 8
- 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (116K versus 103K)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
55
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
26
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
68
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
47
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
64
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
51
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.2 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|424 ppi
|268 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|71.69%
|85%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|PWM
|250 Hz
|-
|Response time
|3.6 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|146.1 mm (5.75 inches)
|158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|157 gramm (5.54 oz)
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold
|-
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7880
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
|Max. clock
|1900 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T830 MP3
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~71 GFLOPS
|~64 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1033 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
238
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
858
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
60874
Galaxy A20 +41%
85644
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
103239
Galaxy A20 +13%
116661
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|Samsung Experience
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|11.6 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:31 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:12 hr
Talk (3G)
21:39 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|1 (16 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P8 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|36 mm
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2017
|March 2019
|Release date
|March 2017
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 350 USD
|~ 175 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.522 W/kg
|0.23 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.39 W/kg
|1.38 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A20 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
44 (89.8%)
5 (10.2%)
Total votes: 49