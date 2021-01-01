Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A5 (2017) vs Galaxy A20 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.2-inch Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7880) that was released on January 2, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A20, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 58% higher pixel density (424 vs 268 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (555 against 396 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1033 MHz
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20
  • Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 13.31% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 8
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (116K versus 103K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A5 (2017)
vs
Galaxy A20

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.2 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 424 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 71.69% 85%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
PWM 250 Hz -
Response time 3.6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A5 (2017) +40%
555 nits
Galaxy A20
396 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 146.1 mm (5.75 inches) 158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 71.4 mm (2.81 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold -
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A5 (2017)
71.69%
Galaxy A20 +19%
85%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) and Samsung Galaxy A20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7880 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 1900 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP3 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 950 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~71 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory clock 1033 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A5 (2017)
60874
Galaxy A20 +41%
85644
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A5 (2017)
103239
Galaxy A20 +13%
116661
Software

Operating system Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM Samsung Experience One UI 3.1
OS size 11.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 1 (16 MP) 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P8 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.0
Focal length 36 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2017 March 2019
Release date March 2017 March 2019
Launch price ~ 350 USD ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) 0.522 W/kg 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A20 is definitely a better buy.

