Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.2-inch Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7880) that was released on January 2, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A20, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.