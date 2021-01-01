Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A5 (2017) vs Galaxy A5 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) vs Galaxy A5

Самсунг Галакси А5 (2017)
VS
Самсунг Галакси А5
Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)
Samsung Galaxy A5

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.2-inch Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7880) that was released on January 2, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 3000 vs 2300 mAh
  • Shows 28% longer battery life (95 vs 74 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 44% higher pixel density (424 vs 294 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 42% higher maximum brightness (555 against 392 nits)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1033 MHz
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A5
  • Weighs 34 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A5 (2017)
vs
Galaxy A5

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.2 inches 5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 424 ppi 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 71.69% 71%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
PWM 250 Hz Not detected
Response time 3.6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A5 (2017) +42%
555 nits
Galaxy A5
392 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 146.1 mm (5.75 inches) 139.3 mm (5.48 inches)
Width 71.4 mm (2.81 inches) 69.7 mm (2.74 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 6.7 mm (0.26 inches)
Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 123 gramm (4.34 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A5 (2017) +1%
71.69%
Galaxy A5
71%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) and Samsung Galaxy A5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7880 Qualcomm Snapdragon 410
Max. clock 1900 MHz 1200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) -
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A53 -
Lithography process 14 nanometers -
Graphics Mali-T830 MP3 -
GPU clock 950 MHz 400 MHz
FLOPS ~71 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory clock 1033 MHz 533 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 64 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A5 (2017) +164%
3912
Galaxy A5
1480
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A5 (2017) +190%
60874
Galaxy A5
21018
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) Android 4.4.4 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.0)
ROM Samsung Experience TouchWiz
OS size 11.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 2300 mAh
Charge power 18 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A5 (2017) +26%
14:31 hr
Galaxy A5
11:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A5 (2017) +76%
16:12 hr
Galaxy A5
9:18 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A5 (2017) +19%
21:39 hr
Galaxy A5
18:02 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (16 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P8 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.136 micron
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 2560 x 1440
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Focal length 36 mm 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A5 (2017) +26%
82.9 dB
Galaxy A5
66 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2017 October 2014
Release date March 2017 December 2014
Launch price ~ 350 USD ~ 300 USD
SAR (head) 0.522 W/kg 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 0.403 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) is definitely a better buy.

