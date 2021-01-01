Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.2-inch Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7880) that was released on January 2, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.