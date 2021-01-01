Samsung Galaxy A5 vs Galaxy A10
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy A5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 410) that was released on October 30, 2014, against the Samsung Galaxy A10, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 52 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A5
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Weighs 45 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.9 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
- Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size
- Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 2300 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Thinner bezels – 10.6% more screen real estate
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 7
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
- Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (422 against 392 nits)
- The phone is 4-years and 4-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
48
51
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
14
30
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
44
56
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
37
41
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
49
58
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
36
47
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1280 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|19:9
|PPI
|294 ppi
|271 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|71%
|81.6%
|RGB color space
|-
|90%
|PWM
|Not detected
|77 Hz
|Response time
|-
|22 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|2050:1
Design and build
|Height
|139.3 mm (5.48 inches)
|155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
|Width
|69.7 mm (2.74 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|6.7 mm (0.26 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|123 gramm (4.34 oz)
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 410
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
|Max. clock
|1200 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|-
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|-
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|-
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|-
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|400 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~64 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|533 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|16 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 64 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
238
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
848
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
21018
Galaxy A10 +300%
84093
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
106933
Software
|Operating system
|Android 4.4.4 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.0)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|TouchWiz
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|-
|9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|2300 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:15 hr
|2:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9:18 hr
Talk (3G)
18:02 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.136 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1440
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|23 mm
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|October 2014
|February 2019
|Release date
|December 2014
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 300 USD
|~ 125 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.23 W/kg
|0.321 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.403 W/kg
|1.09 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A10 is definitely a better buy.
