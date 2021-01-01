Samsung Galaxy A5 vs Galaxy A20
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy A5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 410) that was released on October 30, 2014, against the Samsung Galaxy A20, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 53 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A5
- 10% higher pixel density (294 vs 268 PPI)
- Weighs 46 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20
- Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2300 mAh
- Has a 1.4 inches larger screen size
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Thinner bezels – 14% more screen real estate
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 15W fast charging
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 7
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 4-years and 5-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
48
55
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
14
29
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
44
71
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
37
47
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
49
64
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
36
52
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1280 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|294 ppi
|268 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|71%
|85%
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|139.3 mm (5.48 inches)
|158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|69.7 mm (2.74 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|6.7 mm (0.26 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|123 gramm (4.34 oz)
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
|-
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 410
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
|Max. clock
|1200 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|-
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|-
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|-
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|-
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|400 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~64 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|533 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|16 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 64 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
238
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
858
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
21018
Galaxy A20 +307%
85644
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
116661
Software
|Operating system
|Android 4.4.4 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.0)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|TouchWiz
|One UI 3.1
Battery
|Capacity
|2300 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:15 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9:18 hr
Talk (3G)
18:02 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.136 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1440
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|23 mm
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2014
|March 2019
|Release date
|December 2014
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 300 USD
|~ 175 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.23 W/kg
|0.23 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.403 W/kg
|1.38 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A20 is definitely a better buy.
