Samsung Galaxy A5 vs Galaxy A40
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy A5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 410) that was released on October 30, 2014, against the Samsung Galaxy A40, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 54 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A5
- Weighs 17 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
- Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 3100 vs 2300 mAh
- 49% higher pixel density (437 vs 294 PPI)
- Thinner bezels – 14.5% more screen real estate
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (546 against 392 nits)
- Supports 15W fast charging
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 7
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- Fingerprint scanner
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
48
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
14
38
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
57
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
37
52
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
36
56
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5 inches
|5.9 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1280 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|294 ppi
|437 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|71%
|85.5%
|RGB color space
|-
|142.6%
|PWM
|Not detected
|245 Hz
|Response time
|-
|9 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|139.3 mm (5.48 inches)
|144.4 mm (5.69 inches)
|Width
|69.7 mm (2.74 inches)
|69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
|Thickness
|6.7 mm (0.26 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|123 gramm (4.34 oz)
|140 gramm (4.94 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 410
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
|Max. clock
|1200 MHz
|1770 MHz
|CPU cores
|-
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|-
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|-
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|-
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|400 MHz
|770 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~65 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|533 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|16 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 64 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
261
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
947
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
21018
Galaxy A40 +408%
106833
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
116745
Software
|Operating system
|Android 4.4.4 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.0)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|TouchWiz
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|-
|14.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|2300 mAh
|3100 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|2:15 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A5 +13%
11:36 hr
10:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9:18 hr
Galaxy A40 +15%
10:58 hr
Talk (3G)
18:02 hr
Galaxy A40 +13%
20:38 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.136 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Camera features
|-
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|25 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1440
|5984 x 4140
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|23 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2014
|April 2019
|Release date
|December 2014
|April 2019
|Launch price
|~ 300 USD
|~ 225 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.23 W/kg
|0.49 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.403 W/kg
|1.34 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A40 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1