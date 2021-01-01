Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A5 vs Galaxy A40 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A5 vs Galaxy A40

Samsung Galaxy A5
Samsung Galaxy A40

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy A5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 410) that was released on October 30, 2014, against the Samsung Galaxy A40, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 54 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A5
  • Weighs 17 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
  • Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 3100 vs 2300 mAh
  • 49% higher pixel density (437 vs 294 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 14.5% more screen real estate
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (546 against 392 nits)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 7
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A5
vs
Galaxy A40

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5 inches 5.9 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 294 ppi 437 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 71% 85.5%
Display tests
RGB color space - 142.6%
PWM Not detected 245 Hz
Response time - 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A5
392 nits
Galaxy A40 +39%
546 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 139.3 mm (5.48 inches) 144.4 mm (5.69 inches)
Width 69.7 mm (2.74 inches) 69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 6.7 mm (0.26 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 123 gramm (4.34 oz) 140 gramm (4.94 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A5
71%
Galaxy A40 +20%
85.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A5 and Samsung Galaxy A40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Max. clock 1200 MHz 1770 MHz
CPU cores - 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process - 14 nanometers
Graphics - Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 400 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS - ~65 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 533 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 64 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A5
21018
Galaxy A40 +408%
106833
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A5
n/a
Galaxy A40
116745
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 4.4.4 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM TouchWiz One UI 2.0
OS size - 14.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2300 mAh 3100 mAh
Charge power - 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:15 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A5 +13%
11:36 hr
Galaxy A40
10:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A5
9:18 hr
Galaxy A40 +15%
10:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A5
18:02 hr
Galaxy A40 +13%
20:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.136 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1440 5984 x 4140
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 23 mm 25 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A5
66 dB
Galaxy A40 +25%
82.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2014 April 2019
Release date December 2014 April 2019
Launch price ~ 300 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.403 W/kg 1.34 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A40 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
