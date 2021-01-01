Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Apple iPhone SE (2020)
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A50 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9610) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50
- Comes with 2179 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 1821 mAh
- Has a 1.7 inches larger screen size
- Shows 66% longer battery life (98 vs 59 hours)
- Thinner bezels – 19.8% more screen real estate
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 24% higher pixel density (403 vs 326 PPI)
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (461K versus 169K)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (665 against 544 nits)
- The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
- Better grip in hands – the body is 7.4 mm narrower
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
70
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
36
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|16:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|85.2%
|65.4%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|141.5%
|99.9%
|PWM
|119 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|7 ms
|29 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|2457:1
Design and build
|Height
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|Width
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|166 gramm (5.86 oz)
|148 gramm (5.22 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|White, Black, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9610
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
335
iPhone SE (2020) +298%
1332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1198
iPhone SE (2020) +185%
3414
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
169800
iPhone SE (2020) +172%
461887
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|ROM
|One UI 2.5
|-
|OS size
|22 GB
|8.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|1821 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 35 min)
|Yes (55% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|2:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:16 hr
iPhone SE (2020) +10%
13:39 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A50 +81%
15:49 hr
8:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A50 +141%
24:31 hr
10:07 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|25 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5288 x 3968
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A50 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|25 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6024 x 4024
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|25 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
85
iPhone SE (2020) +21%
103
Video quality
79
iPhone SE (2020) +24%
98
Generic camera score
83
iPhone SE (2020) +22%
101
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|16
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2019
|April 2020
|Release date
|March 2019
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 500 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.27 W/kg
|0.98 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.39 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2020) is definitely a better buy.
