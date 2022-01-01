Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A50 vs iPhone SE (2022) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Самсунг Галакси А50
VS
Эпл Айфон SE (2022)
Samsung Galaxy A50
Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A50 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9610) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 37 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50
  • Comes with 1982 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2018 mAh
  • Has a 1.7 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 19.8% more screen real estate
  • Shows 58% longer battery life (98 vs 62 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 24% higher pixel density (403 vs 326 PPI)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 3.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (724K versus 202K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • The phone is 3-years and 1-month newer
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (603 against 546 nits)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.4 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A50
vs
iPhone SE (2022)

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 403 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 65.4%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 141.5% 99.9%
PWM 119 Hz -
Response time 7 ms 38 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1655:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A50
546 nits
iPhone SE (2022) +10%
603 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 166 gramm (5.86 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A50 +30%
85.2%
iPhone SE (2022)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A50 and Apple iPhone SE (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9610 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2300 MHz 3223 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Apple GPU
GPU clock 850 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A50
338
iPhone SE (2022) +407%
1715
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A50
1221
iPhone SE (2022) +278%
4619
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A50
202645
iPhone SE (2022) +257%
724091
CPU 63795 197658
GPU 40094 298378
Memory 39989 105062
UX 59892 128775
Total score 202645 724091
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 97% -
Graphics test 4 FPS -
Graphics score 741 -
PCMark 3.0 score 5721 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.4)
ROM One UI 3.1 -
OS size 22 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 2018 mAh
Charge power 15 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 35 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:18 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A50
12:16 hr
iPhone SE (2022) +3%
12:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A50 +62%
15:49 hr
iPhone SE (2022)
9:55 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A50 +96%
24:31 hr
iPhone SE (2022)
12:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 25 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A50 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6024 x 4024 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A50
85 dB
iPhone SE (2022) +1%
85.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2019 March 2022
Release date March 2019 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.27 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2022) is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50
2. Xiaomi Mi 9T and Samsung Galaxy A50
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A50
4. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A50
5. Samsung Galaxy A20 and Galaxy A50
6. Apple iPhone XS and SE (2022)
7. Apple iPhone 13 and SE (2022)
8. Apple iPhone 12 and SE (2022)
9. Apple iPhone 13 mini and SE (2022)
10. Google Pixel 4a and Apple iPhone SE (2022)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish