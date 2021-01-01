Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A50 vs iPhone X – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Apple iPhone X

Samsung Galaxy A50
VS
Apple iPhone X

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A50 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9610) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50
  • Comes with 1284 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2716 mAh
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 32% longer battery life (98 vs 74 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 86% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (315K versus 169K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (671 against 544 nits)
  • 14% higher pixel density (458 vs 403 PPI)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A50
vs
iPhone X

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 85.2% 82.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 141.5% 99.3%
PWM 119 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 7 ms 2.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A50
544 nits
iPhone X +23%
671 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 166 gramm (5.86 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A50 +3%
85.2%
iPhone X
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A50 and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9610 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 0 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Apple GPU
GPU clock 850 MHz -
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A50
335
iPhone X +177%
927
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A50
1198
iPhone X +97%
2363
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A50
169800
iPhone X +86%
315253

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM One UI 2.5 -
OS size 22 GB 5.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 2716 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A50 +31%
12:16 hr
iPhone X
9:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A50 +28%
15:49 hr
iPhone X
12:07 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A50 +28%
24:31 hr
iPhone X
19:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 25 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A50 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6024 x 4024 3472 x 2063
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy A50
85
iPhone X +19%
101
Video quality
Galaxy A50
79
iPhone X +13%
89
Generic camera score
Galaxy A50
83
iPhone X +17%
97

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 16
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A50
85 dB
iPhone X
85.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2019 September 2017
Release date March 2019 November 2017
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 0.27 W/kg 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone X is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

