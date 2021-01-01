Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A50 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9610) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 10X Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.