Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Huawei Honor 9S

Самсунг Галакси А50
Samsung Galaxy A50
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9S
Huawei Honor 9S

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A50 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9610) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50
  • Has a 0.95 inch larger screen size
  • 76% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (169K versus 96K)
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3020 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 37% higher pixel density (403 vs 295 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Thinner bezels – 11.4% more screen real estate
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9S
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Weighs 22 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A50
vs
Honor 9S

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 5.45 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 403 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 85.2% 73.8%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 141.5% -
PWM 119 Hz -
Response time 7 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A50
544 nits
Honor 9S
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 146.5 mm (5.77 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 166 gramm (5.86 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A50 +15%
85.2%
Honor 9S
73.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A50 and Huawei Honor 9S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9610 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 850 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A50 +93%
335
Honor 9S
174
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A50 +31%
1198
Honor 9S
912
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A50 +76%
169800
Honor 9S
96622

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM One UI 2.5 Magic UI 3.1
OS size 22 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 15 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 35 min) No
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A50
12:16 hr
Honor 9S
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A50
15:49 hr
Honor 9S
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A50
24:31 hr
Honor 9S
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 25 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A50 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 6024 x 4024 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A50
85 dB
Honor 9S
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced February 2019 April 2020
Release date March 2019 May 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 87 USD
SAR (head) 0.27 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A50 is definitely a better buy.

