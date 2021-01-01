Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Huawei P20
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A50 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9610) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Huawei P20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Shows 31% longer battery life (98 vs 75 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
- Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Thinner bezels – 5.2% more screen real estate
- The phone is 11-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (685 against 548 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (188K versus 161K)
- 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 387 and 334 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
68
61
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
40
47
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
71
62
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
58
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
60
59
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2240 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|18.7:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|429 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.2%
|80%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|141.5%
|99.7%
|PWM
|119 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|7 ms
|32.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|2035:1
Design and build
|Height
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|149.1 mm (5.87 inches)
|Width
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|70.8 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|166 gramm (5.86 oz)
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP53
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9610
|HiSilicon Kirin 970
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali G72 MP12
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|767 MHz
|FLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|~347 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
334
Huawei P20 +16%
387
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1214
Huawei P20 +41%
1712
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
146103
Huawei P20 +40%
203924
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
161742
Huawei P20 +17%
188926
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|EMUI 9.1
|OS size
|22 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 35 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (80% in 45 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:16 hr
Huawei P20 +12%
13:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A50 +28%
15:49 hr
12:13 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A50 +49%
24:31 hr
16:33 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|25 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5288 x 3968
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX380 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.78" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A50 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Huawei P20 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|25 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6024 x 4024
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|25 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
85
Huawei P20 +26%
107
Video quality
79
Huawei P20 +19%
94
Generic camera score
83
Huawei P20 +23%
102
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2019
|March 2018
|Release date
|March 2019
|April 2018
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 562 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.27 W/kg
|0.76 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.39 W/kg
|1.26 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A50. But if the performance, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P20.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2