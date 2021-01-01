Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A50 vs Huawei P20 – which one to choose?

Самсунг Галакси А50
VS
Хуавей П20
Samsung Galaxy A50
Huawei P20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A50 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9610) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Huawei P20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 31% longer battery life (98 vs 75 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.2% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 11-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (685 against 548 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (188K versus 161K)
  • 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 387 and 334 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A50
vs
Huawei P20

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2240 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.7:9
PPI 403 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 80%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 141.5% 99.7%
PWM 119 Hz Not detected
Response time 7 ms 32.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2035:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A50
548 nits
Huawei P20 +25%
685 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 149.1 mm (5.87 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 70.8 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 166 gramm (5.86 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A50 +7%
85.2%
Huawei P20
80%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A50 and Huawei P20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9610 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 850 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A50
334
Huawei P20 +16%
387
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A50
1214
Huawei P20 +41%
1712
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A50
146103
Huawei P20 +40%
203924
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A50
161742
Huawei P20 +17%
188926
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM One UI 3.1 EMUI 9.1
OS size 22 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 15 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 35 min) Yes, SuperCharge (80% in 45 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A50
12:16 hr
Huawei P20 +12%
13:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A50 +28%
15:49 hr
Huawei P20
12:13 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A50 +49%
24:31 hr
Huawei P20
16:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 25 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX380 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.78" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A50 from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei P20 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 6024 x 4024 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy A50
85
Huawei P20 +26%
107
Video quality
Galaxy A50
79
Huawei P20 +19%
94
Generic camera score
Galaxy A50
83
Huawei P20 +23%
102

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A50 +7%
85 dB
Huawei P20
79.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2019 March 2018
Release date March 2019 April 2018
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 562 USD
SAR (head) 0.27 W/kg 0.76 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 1.26 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A50. But if the performance, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P20.

