Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A50 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9610) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Huawei P30 Lite New Edition, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.