Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A50 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9610) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the LG G6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.