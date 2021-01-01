Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A50 vs G7 ThinQ – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A50 vs LG G7 ThinQ

Самсунг Галакси А50
VS
Лджи Джи 7 ThinQ
Samsung Galaxy A50
LG G7 ThinQ

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A50 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9610) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the LG G7 ThinQ, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Shows 27% longer battery life (98 vs 77 hours)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The phone is 10-months newer
Reasons to consider the LG G7 ThinQ
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (276K versus 161K)
  • Delivers 68% higher maximum brightness (918 against 548 nits)
  • 40% higher pixel density (563 vs 403 PPI)
  • Supports WPC/WPA wireless charging up to
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 51% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 504 and 334 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A50
vs
G7 ThinQ

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 563 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 83.19%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 141.5% -
PWM 119 Hz 1174 Hz
Response time 7 ms 32.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1988:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A50
548 nits
G7 ThinQ +68%
918 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 153.2 mm (6.03 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 166 gramm (5.86 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Gray, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A50 +2%
85.2%
G7 ThinQ
83.19%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A50 and LG G7 ThinQ in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9610 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 630
GPU clock 850 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A50
334
G7 ThinQ +51%
504
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A50
1214
G7 ThinQ +71%
2071
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A50
146103
G7 ThinQ +77%
259278
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A50
161742
G7 ThinQ +71%
276374
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 3.1 LG UX 7.0
OS size 22 GB 8.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, WPC/WPA
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 35 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A50 +17%
12:16 hr
G7 ThinQ
10:41 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A50 +63%
15:49 hr
G7 ThinQ
9:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A50 +5%
24:31 hr
G7 ThinQ
23:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 25 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 107°
Lenses 3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (16 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A50 from DxOMark Photo samples of LG G7 ThinQ from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6024 x 4024 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy A50 +1%
85
G7 ThinQ
84
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A50 +2%
85 dB
G7 ThinQ
83.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2019 May 2018
Release date March 2019 June 2018
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.27 W/kg 0.244 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 1.466 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the LG G7 ThinQ. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A50.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
17 (100%)
Total votes: 17

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A50 vs Galaxy S10
2. Galaxy A50 vs P30 Lite
3. Galaxy A50 vs Mi A3
4. Galaxy A50 vs Mi 9 Lite
5. Galaxy A50 vs Mi 9
6. G7 ThinQ vs Mi 8
7. G7 ThinQ vs Galaxy S9 Plus
8. G7 ThinQ vs iPhone X
9. G7 ThinQ vs V40 ThinQ
10. G7 ThinQ vs LG V30

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish