Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A50 vs LG V20 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A50 vs LG V20

Самсунг Галакси А50
VS
Лджи V20
Samsung Galaxy A50
LG V20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A50 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9610) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the LG V20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 44% longer battery life (98 vs 68 hours)
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3200 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 13.16% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Octa 9610
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the LG V20
  • 28% higher pixel density (515 vs 403 PPI)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (626 against 548 nits)
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A50
vs
LG V20

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 2560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 403 ppi 515 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 72.04%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 141.5% -
PWM 119 Hz -
Response time 7 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A50
548 nits
LG V20 +14%
626 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 159.5 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 166 gramm (5.86 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No Yes
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Silver, Gray, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A50 +18%
85.2%
LG V20
72.04%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A50 and LG V20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9610 Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2150 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 4 (2 + 2)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 2 cores at 1.593 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.15 GHz: Kryo
Lithography process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 530
GPU clock 850 MHz 624 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~498 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A50
334
LG V20
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A50
1214
LG V20
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A50 +1%
146103
LG V20
144323
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A50
161742
LG V20
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM One UI 3.1 LG UX 5
OS size 22 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3200 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 35 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:26 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A50 +65%
12:16 hr
LG V20
7:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A50 +93%
15:49 hr
LG V20
8:04 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A50 +25%
24:31 hr
LG V20
19:48 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 25 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (16 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 29 mm
- Pixel size: 1.132 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX298 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A50 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 6024 x 4024 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A50 +6%
85 dB
LG V20
80 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2019 September 2016
Release date March 2019 September 2016
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.27 W/kg 0.824 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 0.892 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A50 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A50 and Galaxy S10
2. Galaxy A50 and P30 Lite
3. Galaxy A50 and Mi A3
4. Galaxy A50 and Mi 9 Lite
5. Galaxy A50 and Mi 9
6. LG V20 and V40 ThinQ
7. LG V20 and LG V30
8. LG V20 and Galaxy S7

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish