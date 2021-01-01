Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A50 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9610) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the LG V20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.