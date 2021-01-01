Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A50 vs LG V30 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A50 vs LG V30

Самсунг Галакси А50
VS
Лджи V30
Samsung Galaxy A50
LG V30

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A50 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9610) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the LG V30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3300 mAh
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the LG V30
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 33% higher pixel density (537 vs 403 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 10W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (211K versus 161K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (610 against 548 nits)
  • 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 387 and 334 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A50
vs
LG V30

Display

Type Super AMOLED POLED
Size 6.4 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 2880 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 403 ppi 537 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 81.48%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 141.5% 100%
PWM 119 Hz 227 Hz
Response time 7 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A50
548 nits
LG V30 +11%
610 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 166 gramm (5.86 oz) 158 gramm (5.57 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A50 +5%
85.2%
LG V30
81.48%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A50 and LG V30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9610 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2450 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 540
GPU clock 850 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~558 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A50
334
LG V30 +16%
387
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A50
1214
LG V30 +37%
1659
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A50
146103
LG V30 +8%
158145
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A50
161742
LG V30 +31%
211181
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM One UI 3.1 LG UX 6
OS size 22 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 35 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (30% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A50 +31%
12:16 hr
LG V30
9:30 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A50 +6%
15:49 hr
LG V30
14:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A50
24:31 hr
LG V30 +37%
33:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 25 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 107°
Lenses 3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (16 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX351 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A50 from DxOMark Photo samples of LG V30 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 6024 x 4024 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 22 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy A50
85
LG V30 +2%
87
Video quality
Galaxy A50 +8%
79
LG V30
73
Generic camera score
Galaxy A50 +1%
83
LG V30
82

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A50 +1%
85 dB
LG V30
84.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2019 August 2017
Release date March 2019 September 2017
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 587 USD
SAR (head) 0.27 W/kg 0.375 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 1.12 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A50. But if the performance, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the LG V30.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
10 (100%)
Total votes: 10

