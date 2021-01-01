Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A50 vs Meizu 18 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A50 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9610) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Meizu 18, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Meizu 18
  • 4.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (693K versus 161K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 40% higher pixel density (563 vs 403 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (692 against 547 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888 5G
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A50
vs
Meizu 18

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 563 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 88.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 141.5% -
PWM 119 Hz -
Response time 7 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A50
547 nits
Meizu 18 +27%
692 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 152.4 mm (6 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 166 gramm (5.86 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A50
85.2%
Meizu 18 +4%
88.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A50 and Meizu 18 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9610 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 660
GPU clock 850 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A50
337
Meizu 18 +230%
1113
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A50
1218
Meizu 18 +195%
3597
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A50
147571
Meizu 18
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A50
161945
Meizu 18 +328%
693342

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 Flyme 9
OS size 22 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 36 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 35 min) Yes (40% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A50
12:16 hr
Meizu 18
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A50
15:49 hr
Meizu 18
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A50
24:31 hr
Meizu 18
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 25 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° 122°
Lenses 3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 79 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A50 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 6024 x 4024 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A50
85 dB
Meizu 18
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2019 March 2021
Release date March 2019 March 2021
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.27 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Meizu 18 is definitely a better buy.

