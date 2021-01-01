Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A50 vs Edge S – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Motorola Edge S

Самсунг Галакси А50
Samsung Galaxy A50
VS
Моторола Эдж С
Motorola Edge S

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A50 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9610) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Motorola Edge S, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 49 grams less
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge S
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • 3.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (666K versus 170K)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A50
vs
Edge S

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 21:9
PPI 403 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 84.1%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 141.5% -
PWM 119 Hz -
Response time 7 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A50
546 nits
Edge S +3%
560 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 168.4 mm (6.63 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 166 gramm (5.86 oz) 215 gramm (7.58 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A50 +1%
85.2%
Edge S
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A50 and Motorola Edge S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9610 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 650
GPU clock 850 MHz -
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A50
340
Edge S
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A50
1203
Edge S
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A50
170100
Edge S +292%
666162

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM One UI 2.5 -
OS size 22 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 35 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:50 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A50
12:16 hr
Edge S
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A50
15:49 hr
Edge S
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A50
24:31 hr
Edge S
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 25 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° 121°
Lenses 3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A50 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6024 x 4024 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 -
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A50
85 dB
Edge S
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2019 January 2021
Release date March 2019 February 2021
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 288 USD
SAR (head) 0.27 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge S is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Samsung Galaxy S10
2. Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Huawei P30 Lite
3. Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Xiaomi Mi A3
4. Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
5. Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Xiaomi Mi 9
6. Motorola Edge S vs Oppo Realme X7

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish