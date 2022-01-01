Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A50 vs Moto G Stylus (2022) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022)

Самсунг Галакси А50
VS
Моторола Мото G Stylus (2022)
Samsung Galaxy A50
Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A50 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9610) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022), which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 36 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Octa 9610
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 50 grams less
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 3-years newer
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (231K versus 202K)
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 367 and 338 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A50
vs
Moto G Stylus (2022)

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 84.6%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 141.5% -
PWM 119 Hz -
Response time 7 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 170.21 mm (6.7 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 9.45 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 166 gramm (5.86 oz) 216 gramm (7.62 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A50 and Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9610 MediaTek Helio G88
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 850 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A50
202645
Moto G Stylus (2022) +14%
231954
CPU 63795 -
GPU 40094 -
Memory 39989 -
UX 59892 -
Total score 202645 231954
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 97% -
Graphics test 4 FPS -
Graphics score 741 -
PCMark 3.0 score 5721 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 -
OS size 22 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 35 min) No
Full charging time 1:50 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 25 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° 118°
Lenses 3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A50 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6024 x 4024 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2019 February 2022
Release date March 2019 February 2022
SAR (head) 0.27 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A30 and Samsung Galaxy A50
2. Xiaomi Mi 9T and Samsung Galaxy A50
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A50
4. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Samsung Galaxy A50
5. Samsung Galaxy A20 and Samsung Galaxy A50
6. Apple iPhone 11 and Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022)
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 and Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022)
8. Google Pixel 4a and Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022)
9. Motorola Moto G Power (2021) and Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish