Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A50 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9610) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Oppo A55, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.