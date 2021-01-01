Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A50 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9610) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Oppo A72, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.