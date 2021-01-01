Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A50 vs Oppo A74 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Oppo A74

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A50 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9610) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Oppo A74, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 343 and 307 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo A74
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (617 against 561 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A50
vs
Oppo A74

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 84.4%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 141.5% 100%
PWM 119 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 7 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A50
561 nits
Oppo A74 +10%
617 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 166 gramm (5.86 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A50 +1%
85.2%
Oppo A74
84.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A50 and Oppo A74 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9610 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 10 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 610
GPU clock 850 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1804 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A50 +12%
343
Oppo A74
307
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A50
1223
Oppo A74 +15%
1409
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A50 +8%
204532
Oppo A74
190150
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 ColorOS 11.1
OS size 22 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 35 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A50
12:16 hr
Oppo A74
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A50
15:49 hr
Oppo A74
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A50
24:31 hr
Oppo A74
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 25 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A50 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6024 x 4024 4624 x 3468
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length 25 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A50
85 dB
Oppo A74 +6%
89.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2019 April 2021
Release date March 2019 April 2021
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.27 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A74. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A50.

