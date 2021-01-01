Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Oppo A9
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A50 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9610) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Oppo A9, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 15W fast charging
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
- Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (548 against 474 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Oppo A9
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (183K versus 161K)
- Stereo speakers
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
64
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
40
38
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
71
61
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
62
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
59
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.53 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.2%
|84.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|141.5%
|-
|PWM
|119 Hz
|-
|Response time
|7 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|162 mm (6.38 inches)
|Width
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|166 gramm (5.86 oz)
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|White, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9610
|MediaTek Helio P70
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali-G72 MP3
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|~78.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A50 +11%
334
302
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1214
Oppo A9 +19%
1449
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A50 +8%
146103
135236
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
161742
Oppo A9 +14%
183753
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|ColorOS 6
|OS size
|22 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4020 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 35 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|2:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:49 hr
Talk (3G)
24:31 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|25 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5288 x 3968
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A50 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|25 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6024 x 4024
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|25 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
85
Video quality
79
Generic camera score
83
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|13
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2019
|April 2019
|Release date
|March 2019
|April 2019
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.27 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.39 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A50 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
14 (66.7%)
7 (33.3%)
Total votes: 21