Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Oppo Find X2 Lite

Самсунг Галакси А50
VS
Оппо Find X2 Лайт
Samsung Galaxy A50
Oppo Find X2 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A50 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9610) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Oppo Find X2 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Weighs 14 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X2 Lite
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (322K versus 161K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (622 against 548 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
  • 70% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 569 and 334 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A50
vs
Find X2 Lite

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 408 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 84.3%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 141.5% 100%
PWM 119 Hz 247 Hz
Response time 7 ms 3.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A50
548 nits
Find X2 Lite +14%
622 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 166 gramm (5.86 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A50 +1%
85.2%
Find X2 Lite
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A50 and Oppo Find X2 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9610 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 620
GPU clock 850 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A50
334
Find X2 Lite +70%
569
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A50
1214
Find X2 Lite +24%
1511
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A50
161742
Find X2 Lite +99%
322125
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10
ROM One UI 3.1 ColorOS 7
OS size 22 GB 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4025 mAh
Charge power 15 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 35 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A50
12:16 hr
Find X2 Lite
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A50
15:49 hr
Find X2 Lite
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A50
24:31 hr
Find X2 Lite
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 25 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 116°
Lenses 3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A50 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6024 x 4024 6550 x 4928
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A50
85 dB
Find X2 Lite +7%
91.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2019 April 2020
Release date March 2019 June 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) 0.27 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X2 Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

