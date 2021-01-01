Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A50 vs Realme GT 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Oppo Realme GT 5G

Самсунг Галакси А50
VS
Оппо Реалми GT 5G
Samsung Galaxy A50
Oppo Realme GT 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A50 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9610) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Oppo Realme GT 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Weighs 20 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT 5G
  • 4.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (738K versus 181K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888 5G
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (648 against 546 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A50
vs
Realme GT 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 85.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 141.5% 96%
PWM 119 Hz 242 Hz
Response time 7 ms 2.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A50
546 nits
Realme GT 5G +19%
648 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 166 gramm (5.86 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A50
85.2%
Realme GT 5G +1%
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A50 and Oppo Realme GT 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9610 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 660
GPU clock 850 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A50
338
Realme GT 5G +237%
1139
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A50
1221
Realme GT 5G +186%
3495
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A50
181833
Realme GT 5G +306%
738862
AnTuTu 9 Android Phone Scores (129th and 11th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 Realme UI 2.0
OS size 22 GB 18.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 17 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 0:39 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A50
12:16 hr
Realme GT 5G +10%
13:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A50
15:49 hr
Realme GT 5G +5%
16:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A50
24:31 hr
Realme GT 5G +1%
24:44 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 25 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A50 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6024 x 4024 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A50
85 dB
Realme GT 5G +6%
90.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2019 March 2021
Release date March 2019 March 2021
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 409 USD
SAR (head) 0.27 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme GT 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A30 or Galaxy A50
2. Mi 9T or Galaxy A50
3. Redmi Note 8 Pro or Galaxy A50
4. Galaxy A51 or Galaxy A50
5. Galaxy A20 or Galaxy A50
6. Mi 11 or Realme GT 5G
7. Poco F3 or Realme GT 5G
8. Nord 2 5G or Realme GT 5G
9. iPhone 13 Pro or Realme GT 5G
10. Realme X7 Pro or Realme GT 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish