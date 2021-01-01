Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Oppo Realme X2 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A50 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9610) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Oppo Realme X2 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Weighs 33 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X2 Pro
- 3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (485K versus 161K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (698 against 548 nits)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Stereo speakers
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
64
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
40
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
71
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
58
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
60
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.2%
|84.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|141.5%
|-
|PWM
|119 Hz
|-
|Response time
|7 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|161 mm (6.34 inches)
|Width
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|166 gramm (5.86 oz)
|199 gramm (7.02 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|White, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9610
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2960 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|675 MHz
|FLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|~1036 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6, 8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
334
Realme X2 Pro +97%
658
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1214
Realme X2 Pro +98%
2403
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
146103
Realme X2 Pro +169%
392734
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
161742
Realme X2 Pro +200%
485415
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|Realme UI 1.0
|OS size
|22 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|50 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 35 min)
|Yes, SuperVOOC Flash Charge (100% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|0:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:16 hr
Realme X2 Pro +10%
13:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:49 hr
Realme X2 Pro +11%
17:23 hr
Talk (3G)
24:31 hr
Realme X2 Pro +12%
27:13 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|25 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5288 x 3968
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|115°
|Lenses
|3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A50 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|25 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6024 x 4024
|4640 x 3488
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|25 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
85
Realme X2 Pro +16%
99
Video quality
79
Realme X2 Pro +9%
86
Generic camera score
83
Realme X2 Pro +14%
95
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|13
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2019
|October 2019
|Release date
|March 2019
|November 2019
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 412 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.27 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.39 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme X2 Pro is definitely a better buy.
