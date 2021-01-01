Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A50 vs Realme X3 SuperZoom – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A50 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9610) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (548 against 432 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 36 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 3.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (504K versus 161K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855 Plus
  • 2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 749 and 334 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A50
vs
Realme X3 SuperZoom

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 84.7%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 141.5% 98.4%
PWM 119 Hz Not detected
Response time 7 ms 21.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1756:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A50 +27%
548 nits
Realme X3 SuperZoom
432 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 166 gramm (5.86 oz) 202 gramm (7.13 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A50 and Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9610 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 640
GPU clock 850 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A50
146103
Realme X3 SuperZoom +170%
394383
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A50
161742
Realme X3 SuperZoom +212%
504654
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
ROM One UI 3.1 Realme UI 1.0
OS size 22 GB 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 15 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 35 min) Yes (100% in 55 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 0:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A50
12:16 hr
Realme X3 SuperZoom +16%
14:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A50
15:49 hr
Realme X3 SuperZoom
15:55 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A50
24:31 hr
Realme X3 SuperZoom +36%
33:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 25 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 124 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 4 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A50 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6024 x 4024 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A50
85 dB
Realme X3 SuperZoom +4%
88.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2019 May 2020
Release date March 2019 July 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) 0.27 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom is definitely a better buy.

