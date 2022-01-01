Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A50 vs Galaxy A03 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Galaxy A03

Самсунг Галакси А50
VS
Самсунг Галакси А03
Samsung Galaxy A50
Samsung Galaxy A03

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A50 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9610) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A03, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 34 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50
  • 49% higher pixel density (403 vs 270 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 31% higher peak brightness (551 against 422 nits)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (204K versus 151K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • The phone is 2-years and 10-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A50
vs
Galaxy A03

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 650 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 81.8%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 141.5% 96%
PWM 119 Hz Not detected
Response time 7 ms 45 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1641:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A50 +31%
551 nits
Galaxy A03
422 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 166 gramm (5.86 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A50 +4%
85.2%
Galaxy A03
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A50 and Samsung Galaxy A03 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9610 Unisoc T606
Max. clock 2300 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 850 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A50 +13%
343
Galaxy A03
304
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A50 +17%
1232
Galaxy A03
1049
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A50 +35%
204108
Galaxy A03
151340
CPU 63795 60739
GPU 40094 24375
Memory 39989 33135
UX 59892 32172
Total score 204108 151340
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A50 +85%
744
Galaxy A03
403
Stability 97% 97%
Graphics test 4 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 744 403
PCMark 3.0 score 5761 6688
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI 3.1 One UI Core 4.1
OS size 22 GB 13.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 35 min) Yes (20% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 3:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:49 hr -
Watching video 12:19 hr -
Gaming 04:33 hr -
Standby 84 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A50
26:16 hr
Galaxy A03
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 25 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A50 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 6024 x 4024 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A50 +4%
85 dB
Galaxy A03
81.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced February 2019 November 2021
Release date March 2019 January 2022
SAR (head) 0.27 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A50. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A03.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
12 (46.2%)
14 (53.8%)
Total votes: 26

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A50
2. Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A50
3. Galaxy A13 and Galaxy A03
4. Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A03
5. Galaxy A03s and Galaxy A03
6. Redmi 10C and Galaxy A03
7. Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A03

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish