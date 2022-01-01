Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A50 vs Galaxy A13 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A50 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9610) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A13, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 37 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50
  • 60% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (202K versus 126K)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 340 and 152 points
  • Weighs 29 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Shows 31% longer battery life (34:21 vs 26:16 hours)
  • The phone is 3-years and 1-month newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850

Phone:
Galaxy A50
vs
Galaxy A13

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.4 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 650 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 83.2%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 141.5% 99.9%
PWM 119 Hz Not detected
Response time 7 ms 33 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1257:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A50
550 nits
Galaxy A13 +6%
584 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 166 gramm (5.86 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A50 +2%
85.2%
Galaxy A13
83.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A50 and Samsung Galaxy A13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9610 Samsung Exynos 850
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G52 MP1
GPU clock 850 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~126 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A50 +124%
340
Galaxy A13
152
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A50 +107%
1215
Galaxy A13
586
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A50 +60%
202531
Galaxy A13
126470
CPU 63795 43950
GPU 40094 22702
Memory 39989 38791
UX 59892 22119
Total score 202531 126470
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A50 +46%
744
Galaxy A13
508
Stability 97% 98%
Graphics test 4 FPS 3 FPS
Graphics score 744 508
PCMark 3.0 score 5759 4896
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 12
ROM One UI 3.1 One UI Core 4.1
OS size 22 GB 16.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 35 min) Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:49 hr 11:49 hr
Watching video 12:19 hr 13:14 hr
Gaming 04:33 hr 06:54 hr
Standby 84 hr 122 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A50
26:16 hr
Galaxy A13 +31%
34:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 25 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A50 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6024 x 4024 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No -
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A50 +2%
85 dB
Galaxy A13
83.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced February 2019 March 2022
Release date March 2019 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.27 W/kg 0.37 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A13. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A50.

