Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Galaxy A30s

Самсунг Галакси А50
Samsung Galaxy A50
VS
Самсунг Галакси А30s
Samsung Galaxy A30s

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A50 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9610) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A30s, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50
  • 50% higher pixel density (403 vs 268 PPI)
  • 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (169K versus 120K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Octa 9610
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (544 against 483 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 335 and 263 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30s
  • The phone is 6-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A50
vs
Galaxy A30s

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 85.2% 85.2%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 141.5% 98%
PWM 119 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 7 ms 4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A50 +13%
544 nits
Galaxy A30s
483 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 166 gramm (5.86 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A50
85.2%
Galaxy A30s
85.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A50 and Samsung Galaxy A30s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9610 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Max. clock 2300 MHz 1770 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 850 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~65 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A50 +27%
335
Galaxy A30s
263
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A50 +25%
1198
Galaxy A30s
959
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A50 +41%
169800
Galaxy A30s
120753

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.5 One UI 2.0
OS size 22 GB 10.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 35 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A50
12:16 hr
Galaxy A30s
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A50
15:49 hr
Galaxy A30s
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A50
24:31 hr
Galaxy A30s
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 25 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K2X5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A50 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6024 x 4024 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 10

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A50
85 dB
Galaxy A30s
85.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2019 August 2019
Release date March 2019 September 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.27 W/kg 1.05 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 1.54 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy A50. It has a better display and performance.

