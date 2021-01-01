Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A50 vs Galaxy A31 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Galaxy A31

Samsung Galaxy A50
VS
Samsung Galaxy A31

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A50 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9610) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A31, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P65 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (169K versus 153K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Octa 9610
  • Weighs 19 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A31
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Shows 27% longer battery life (124 vs 98 hours)
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (626 against 544 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A50
vs
Galaxy A31

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 85.2% 84.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 141.5% 96.8%
PWM 119 Hz 238 Hz
Response time 7 ms 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A50
544 nits
Galaxy A31 +15%
626 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 166 gramm (5.86 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A50
85.2%
Galaxy A31
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A50 and Samsung Galaxy A31 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9610 Mediatek Helio P65
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 850 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A50
335
Galaxy A31 +4%
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A50
1198
Galaxy A31 +5%
1252
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A50 +10%
169800
Galaxy A31
153673

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM One UI 2.5 One UI 2.5
OS size 22 GB 27 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 35 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A50
12:16 hr
Galaxy A31 +36%
16:54 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A50
15:49 hr
Galaxy A31 +29%
20:01 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A50
24:31 hr
Galaxy A31 +46%
35:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 25 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A50 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 6024 x 4024 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A50 +9%
85 dB
Galaxy A31
77.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2019 March 2020
Release date March 2019 April 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.27 W/kg 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 1.68 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life is more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A31. But if the performance and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A50.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
206 (46.8%)
234 (53.2%)
Total votes: 440

