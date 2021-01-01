Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A50 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9610) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 and came out 52 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.