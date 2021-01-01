Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A50 vs Galaxy A5 (2016) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A50 vs A5 (2016)

Самсунг Галакси А50
VS
Самсунг Галакси А5 (2016)
Samsung Galaxy A50
Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A50 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9610) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016), which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7580 and came out 39 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50
  • Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2900 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (98 vs 91 hours)
  • Thinner bezels – 12.46% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 7
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 3-years and 3-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (621 against 548 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A50
vs
Galaxy A5 (2016)

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 5.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 403 ppi 424 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 72.74%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 141.5% -
PWM 119 Hz Not detected
Response time 7 ms 7 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A50
548 nits
Galaxy A5 (2016) +13%
621 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 144.8 mm (5.7 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 71 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 166 gramm (5.86 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Gold, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A50 +17%
85.2%
Galaxy A5 (2016)
72.74%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A50 and Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9610 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7580
Max. clock 2300 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) -
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 -
Lithography process 10 nanometers -
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 -
GPU clock 850 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 16 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A50 +336%
146103
Galaxy A5 (2016)
33502
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 5.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.0)
ROM One UI 3.1 TouchWiz
OS size 22 GB 5.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 2900 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 35 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (55% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A50 +28%
12:16 hr
Galaxy A5 (2016)
9:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A50 +27%
15:49 hr
Galaxy A5 (2016)
12:21 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A50 +19%
24:31 hr
Galaxy A5 (2016)
20:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 25 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A50 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 6024 x 4024 2576 x 1932
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9
Focal length 25 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A50 +29%
85 dB
Galaxy A5 (2016)
66 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2019 December 2015
Release date March 2019 January 2016
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 312 USD
SAR (head) 0.27 W/kg 0.286 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 0.475 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A50 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (37.5%)
5 (62.5%)
Total votes: 8

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A30 or Galaxy A50
2. Mi 9T or Galaxy A50
3. Redmi Note 8 Pro or Galaxy A50
4. Galaxy A51 or Galaxy A50
5. Galaxy A20 or Galaxy A50
6. Galaxy A5 or Galaxy A5 (2016)
7. Galaxy S7 or Galaxy A5 (2016)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish