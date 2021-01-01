Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A50s vs Honor 10i – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A50s vs Huawei Honor 10i

Самсунг Галакси А50с
Samsung Galaxy A50s
VS
Хуавей Хонор 10i
Huawei Honor 10i

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A50s (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on August 22, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 10i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50s
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1933 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (178K versus 154K)
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (450 against 371 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10i
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A50s
vs
Honor 10i

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.42% 83.1%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A50s +21%
450 nits
Honor 10i
371 nits

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 166 gramm (5.86 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A50s +3%
85.42%
Honor 10i
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A50s and Huawei Honor 10i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G51
GPU clock 850 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A50s +5%
347
Honor 10i
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A50s
1280
Honor 10i +4%
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A50s +16%
178612
Honor 10i
154061

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM One UI 2.0 EMUI 9.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (30% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2019 March 2019
Release date September 2019 April 2019
Launch price ~ 300 USD ~ 250 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A50s is definitely a better buy.

