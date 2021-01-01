Samsung Galaxy A50s vs Huawei P Smart 2020
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A50s (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on August 22, 2019, against the Huawei P Smart 2020, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50s
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1933 MHz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (178K versus 160K)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2020
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- The phone is 8-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
67
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
41
36
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
61
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
58
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
61
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.21 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|415 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|85.42%
|83.1%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|99.5%
|PWM
|-
|344 Hz
|Response time
|-
|34 ms
|Contrast
|-
|875:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|155.2 mm (6.11 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|166 gramm (5.86 oz)
|160 gramm (5.64 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
|HiSilicon Kirin 710F
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1933 MHz
|1666 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A50s +6%
347
328
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1280
P Smart 2020 +5%
1349
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A50s +11%
178612
160573
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|EMUI 9.1
|OS size
|-
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (30% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|2:04 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6560 x 4928
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|25 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|6
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2019
|April 2020
|Release date
|September 2019
|May 2020
|Launch price
|~ 300 USD
|~ 212 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A50s is definitely a better buy.
