Samsung Galaxy A50s vs Huawei P Smart 2020

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A50s (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on August 22, 2019, against the Huawei P Smart 2020, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50s
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1933 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (178K versus 160K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2020
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • The phone is 8-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A50s
vs
P Smart 2020

Display

Type Super AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 85.42% 83.1%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.5%
PWM - 344 Hz
Response time - 34 ms
Contrast - 875:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A50s +1%
450 nits
P Smart 2020
446 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 155.2 mm (6.11 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 166 gramm (5.86 oz) 160 gramm (5.64 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A50s +3%
85.42%
P Smart 2020
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A50s and Huawei P Smart 2020 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G51
GPU clock 850 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1933 MHz 1666 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A50s
1280
P Smart 2020 +5%
1349
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A50s +11%
178612
P Smart 2020
160573

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM One UI 2.0 EMUI 9.1
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (30% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:04 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2019 April 2020
Release date September 2019 May 2020
Launch price ~ 300 USD ~ 212 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A50s is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

