Samsung Galaxy A50s vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G

VS
Samsung Galaxy A50s
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A50s (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on August 22, 2019, against the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50s
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 5G
  • 79% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (316K versus 177K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (598 against 446 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 750G
  • 83% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 637 and 349 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A50s
vs
Nord CE 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.42% 84.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 91.6%
PWM - 373 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A50s
446 nits
Nord CE 5G +34%
598 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 166 gramm (5.86 oz) 170 gramm (6 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple White, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A50s +1%
85.42%
Nord CE 5G
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A50s and OnePlus Nord CE 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 619
GPU clock 850 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A50s
349
Nord CE 5G +83%
637
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A50s
1283
Nord CE 5G +40%
1793
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A50s
144823
Nord CE 5G
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A50s
177112
Nord CE 5G +79%
316174
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM One UI 2.0 OxygenOS 11
OS size - 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (30% in 30 min) Yes (67% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:03 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A50s
n/a
Nord CE 5G
17:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A50s
n/a
Nord CE 5G
23:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A50s
n/a
Nord CE 5G
32:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 15
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A50s
n/a
Nord CE 5G
90.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2019 June 2021
Release date September 2019 June 2021
Launch price ~ 300 USD -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
