Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A50s (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on August 22, 2019, against the Oppo Realme XT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.