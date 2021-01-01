Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A50s vs Reno 3 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A50s vs Oppo Reno 3

Самсунг Галакси А50с
VS
Оппо Рено 3
Samsung Galaxy A50s
Oppo Reno 3

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A50s (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on August 22, 2019, against the Oppo Reno 3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P90 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50s
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 9611
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 3
  • Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (594 against 442 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (203K versus 176K)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 407 and 348 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A50s
vs
Reno 3

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.42% 83%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 136 Hz
Response time - 7.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A50s
442 nits
Reno 3 +34%
594 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 166 gramm (5.86 oz) 170 gramm (6 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A50s +3%
85.42%
Reno 3
83%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A50s and Oppo Reno 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 MediaTek Helio P90
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 PowerVR GM9446
GPU clock 850 MHz 970 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A50s
348
Reno 3 +17%
407
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A50s
1286
Reno 3 +17%
1510
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A50s
142179
Reno 3
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A50s
176675
Reno 3 +15%
203408
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM One UI 2.0 ColorOS 7
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4025 mAh
Charge power 15 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (30% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 44 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 7680 x 5760
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 24
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A50s
n/a
Reno 3
82.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2019 December 2019
Release date September 2019 April 2020
Launch price ~ 300 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (body) - 0.716 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 3 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A50s and Galaxy A50
2. Samsung Galaxy A50s and Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
3. Samsung Galaxy A50s and Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
4. Samsung Galaxy A50s and Huawei Nova 5T
5. Samsung Galaxy A50s and Galaxy M31
6. Oppo Reno 3 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
7. Oppo Reno 3 and Huawei Honor 20
8. Oppo Reno 3 and Samsung Galaxy A71
9. Oppo Reno 3 and OnePlus 7T
10. Oppo Reno 3 and Reno 2

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish