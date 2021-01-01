Samsung Galaxy A50s vs Oppo Reno 3
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A50s (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on August 22, 2019, against the Oppo Reno 3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P90 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50s
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 9611
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 3
- Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (594 against 442 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (203K versus 176K)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 407 and 348 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
65
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
42
51
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
71
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
73
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
85
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
60
67
Value for money
Tests and specifications
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.42%
|83%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|100%
|PWM
|-
|136 Hz
|Response time
|-
|7.5 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|166 gramm (5.86 oz)
|170 gramm (6 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
|MediaTek Helio P90
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72 MP3
|PowerVR GM9446
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|970 MHz
|FLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
348
Reno 3 +17%
407
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1286
Reno 3 +17%
1510
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
142179
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
176675
Reno 3 +15%
203408
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|ColorOS 7
|OS size
|-
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4025 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (30% in 30 min)
|Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|1:20 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|44 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6560 x 4928
|7680 x 5760
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|25 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|24
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2019
|December 2019
|Release date
|September 2019
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 300 USD
|~ 375 USD
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.716 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 3 is definitely a better buy.
