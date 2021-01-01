Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A50s vs Galaxy A21s – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A50s vs Galaxy A21s

Самсунг Галакси А50с
Samsung Galaxy A50s
VS
Самсунг Галакси А21с
Samsung Galaxy A21s

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A50s (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on August 22, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A21s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50s
  • 67% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (178K versus 106K)
  • 49% higher pixel density (403 vs 270 PPI)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 85% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 347 and 188 points
  • Weighs 26 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (489 against 450 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The phone is 9-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A50s
vs
Galaxy A21s

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 85.42% 82.8%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 88.4%
PWM - 500 Hz
Response time - 30.4 ms
Contrast - 1500:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A50s
450 nits
Galaxy A21s +9%
489 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 166 gramm (5.86 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A50s +3%
85.42%
Galaxy A21s
82.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A50s and Samsung Galaxy A21s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 Samsung Exynos 850
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 850 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~26 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A50s +85%
347
Galaxy A21s
188
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A50s +17%
1280
Galaxy A21s
1093
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A50s +67%
178612
Galaxy A21s
106989

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM One UI 2.0 One UI 2,0
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (30% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A50s
n/a
Galaxy A21s
18:02 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A50s
n/a
Galaxy A21s
17:29 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A50s
n/a
Galaxy A21s
39:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A50s
n/a
Galaxy A21s
78.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced August 2019 May 2020
Release date September 2019 June 2020
Launch price ~ 300 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) - 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A50s. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A21s.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A50s
2. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Galaxy A50s
3. Samsung Galaxy A30s vs Galaxy A50s
4. Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Galaxy A50s
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A50s
6. Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Galaxy A21s
7. Samsung Galaxy A31 vs Galaxy A21s
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Samsung Galaxy A21s
9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Samsung Galaxy A21s
10. Samsung Galaxy A20s vs Galaxy A21s

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish