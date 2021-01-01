Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A50s vs Galaxy A40 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A50s (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on August 22, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A40, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50s
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3100 mAh
  • 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (178K versus 123K)
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 9611
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 31% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 347 and 265 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (542 against 450 nits)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 26 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.3 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A50s
vs
Galaxy A40

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 5.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 437 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.42% 85.5%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 142.6%
PWM - 245 Hz
Response time - 9 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A50s
450 nits
Galaxy A40 +20%
542 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 144.4 mm (5.69 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 166 gramm (5.86 oz) 140 gramm (4.94 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A50s
85.42%
Galaxy A40
85.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A50s and Samsung Galaxy A40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Max. clock 2300 MHz 1770 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 850 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~65 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1933 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A50s +31%
347
Galaxy A40
265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A50s +34%
1280
Galaxy A40
956
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A50s +45%
178612
Galaxy A40
123188

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0 One UI 2.0
OS size - 14.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3100 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (30% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A50s
n/a
Galaxy A40
10:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A50s
n/a
Galaxy A40
10:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A50s
n/a
Galaxy A40
20:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 5984 x 4140
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A50s
n/a
Galaxy A40
81.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2019 April 2019
Release date September 2019 April 2019
Launch price ~ 300 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) - 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.34 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A50s is definitely a better buy.

