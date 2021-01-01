Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A50s vs Galaxy A42 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A50s vs Galaxy A42

Самсунг Галакси А50с
VS
Самсунг Галакси А42 5G
Samsung Galaxy A50s
Samsung Galaxy A42

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A50s (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on August 22, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A42, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50s
  • 52% higher pixel density (403 vs 266 PPI)
  • Weighs 27 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A42
  • 81% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (320K versus 176K)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (563 against 442 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 750 5G
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 83% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 638 and 349 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A50s
vs
Galaxy A42

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 266 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.42% 84.3%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.7%
PWM - 242 Hz
Response time - 9.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A50s
442 nits
Galaxy A42 +27%
563 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 166 gramm (5.86 oz) 193 gramm (6.81 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A50s +1%
85.42%
Galaxy A42
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A50s and Samsung Galaxy A42 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 619
GPU clock 850 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A50s
349
Galaxy A42 +83%
638
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A50s
1267
Galaxy A42 +50%
1906
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A50s
144578
Galaxy A42
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A50s
176650
Galaxy A42 +81%
320201
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 2.0 One UI 3.1
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (30% in 30 min) Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:01 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A50s
n/a
Galaxy A42
19:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A50s
n/a
Galaxy A42
24:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A50s
n/a
Galaxy A42
41:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A50s
n/a
Galaxy A42
82.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2019 September 2020
Release date September 2019 November 2020
Launch price ~ 300 USD ~ 338 USD
SAR (head) - 1.15 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.33 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A42 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A50s or Galaxy A50
2. Samsung Galaxy A50s or Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
3. Samsung Galaxy A50s or Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
4. Samsung Galaxy A50s or Huawei Nova 5T
5. Samsung Galaxy A50s or Galaxy M31
6. Samsung Galaxy A42 or Galaxy A51
7. Samsung Galaxy A42 or Galaxy A71
8. Samsung Galaxy A42 or S20 FE
9. Samsung Galaxy A42 or Galaxy S9
10. Samsung Galaxy A42 or A32 4G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish