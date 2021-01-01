Samsung Galaxy A50s vs Galaxy A42
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A50s (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on August 22, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A42, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50s
- 52% higher pixel density (403 vs 266 PPI)
- Weighs 27 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A42
- 81% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (320K versus 176K)
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (563 against 442 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 750 5G
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 83% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 638 and 349 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
64
62
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
41
59
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
71
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
58
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
59
67
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|266 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.42%
|84.3%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|97.7%
|PWM
|-
|242 Hz
|Response time
|-
|9.5 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|166 gramm (5.86 oz)
|193 gramm (6.81 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|White, Black, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|825 MHz
|FLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
349
Galaxy A42 +83%
638
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1267
Galaxy A42 +50%
1906
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
144578
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
176650
Galaxy A42 +81%
320201
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|-
|20 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (30% in 30 min)
|Yes (27% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|2:01 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
19:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
24:11 hr
Talk (3G)
41:19 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6560 x 4928
|5184 x 3880
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|25 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|18
|5G support
|-
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2019
|September 2020
|Release date
|September 2019
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 300 USD
|~ 338 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.15 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.33 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A42 is definitely a better buy.
