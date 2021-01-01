Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A51 5G vs One 5G Ace – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G vs Motorola One 5G Ace

Самсунг Галакси А51 5G
VS
Моторола Мото One 5G Ace
Samsung Galaxy A51 5G
Motorola One 5G Ace

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 5G (with Exynos 980) that was released on April 8, 2020, against the Motorola One 5G Ace, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 25 grams less
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 694 and 638 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola One 5G Ace
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A51 5G
vs
One 5G Ace

Display

Type Super AMOLED LTPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 85.7%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A51 5G
631 nits
One 5G Ace
n/a

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 166.1 mm (6.54 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 187 gramm (6.6 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Pink Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A51 5G +2%
87.2%
One 5G Ace
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A51 5G and Motorola One 5G Ace in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 980 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A77		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76MP5 Adreno 619
GPU clock 700 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~576 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A51 5G
1869
One 5G Ace +3%
1932
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A51 5G
314603
One 5G Ace +5%
329169

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM One UI 2.0 -
OS size 22.7 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 40 min) Yes
Full charging time 2:05 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A51 5G
14:30 hr
One 5G Ace
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A51 5G
18:35 hr
One 5G Ace
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A51 5G
22:15 hr
One 5G Ace
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 118°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A51 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 January 2021
Release date June 2020 January 2021
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 0.5 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.55 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola One 5G Ace. But if the software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
