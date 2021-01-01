Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A51 5G vs Nord CE 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G

Самсунг Галакси А51 5G
VS
Ванплас Норд CE 5G
Samsung Galaxy A51 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 5G (with Exynos 980) that was released on April 8, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 688 and 630 points
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 30% longer battery life (117 vs 90 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
  • Weighs 17 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A51 5G
vs
Nord CE 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 84.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 91.6%
PWM - 373 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A51 5G +6%
634 nits
Nord CE 5G
598 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 187 gramm (6.6 oz) 170 gramm (6 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Pink White, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A51 5G +3%
87.2%
Nord CE 5G
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A51 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 980 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A77		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76MP5 Adreno 619
GPU clock 700 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~576 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A51 5G +5%
1869
Nord CE 5G
1787
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A51 5G +1%
317210
Nord CE 5G
315252
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM One UI 2.0 OxygenOS 11
OS size 22.7 GB 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 40 min) Yes (67% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr 1:03 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A51 5G
14:30 hr
Nord CE 5G +21%
17:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A51 5G
18:35 hr
Nord CE 5G +25%
23:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A51 5G
22:15 hr
Nord CE 5G +45%
32:13 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (116th and 16th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A51 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 June 2021
Release date June 2020 June 2021
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 0.5 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.55 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A51 5G vs Galaxy S10
2. Galaxy A51 5G vs Galaxy A51
3. Galaxy A51 5G vs Galaxy S20
4. Galaxy A51 5G vs OnePlus 8
5. Galaxy A51 5G vs Galaxy A90
6. Nord CE 5G vs Poco X3 NFC
7. Nord CE 5G vs Poco X3 Pro
8. Nord CE 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro
9. Nord CE 5G vs Nord 2 5G
10. Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus Nord

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish