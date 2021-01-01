Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A51 5G vs Nord N10 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G vs OnePlus Nord N10

Самсунг Галакси А51 5G
VS
Ванплас Норд N10
Samsung Galaxy A51 5G
OnePlus Nord N10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 5G (with Exynos 980) that was released on April 8, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord N10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G
  • Delivers 43% higher maximum brightness (631 against 440 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (314K versus 277K)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 694 and 600 points
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N10
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (99 vs 90 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
  • The phone is 7-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A51 5G
vs
Nord N10

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.49 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 82.9%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.2%
Response time - 28 ms
Contrast - 789:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A51 5G +43%
631 nits
Nord N10
440 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 187 gramm (6.6 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Pink Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A51 5G +5%
87.2%
Nord N10
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A51 5G and OnePlus Nord N10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 980 Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A77		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76MP5 Adreno 619L
GPU clock 700 MHz -
FLOPS ~576 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A51 5G +16%
694
Nord N10
600
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A51 5G +3%
1869
Nord N10
1819
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A51 5G +13%
314603
Nord N10
277340
AnTuTu Ranking (194th and 236th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM One UI 2.0 OxygenOS 10.5
OS size 22.7 GB 28 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 15 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 40 min) Yes (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr 0:52 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A51 5G
14:30 hr
Nord N10 +7%
15:23 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A51 5G +22%
18:35 hr
Nord N10
15:10 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A51 5G
22:15 hr
Nord N10 +33%
29:43 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (98th and 90th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A51 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.1
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A51 5G
n/a
Nord N10
83.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced April 2020 October 2020
Release date June 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 362 USD
SAR (head) 0.5 W/kg 0.9 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.55 W/kg 1.27 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G. But if the connectivity and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord N10.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

