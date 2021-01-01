Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 5G (with Exynos 980) that was released on April 8, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord N200 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.