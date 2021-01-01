Samsung Galaxy A51 5G vs OnePlus Nord N200 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 5G (with Exynos 980) that was released on April 8, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord N200 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
- 37% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 688 and 503 points
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N200 5G
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
79
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
55
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
58
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
76
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
69
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|LTPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.49 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|406 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.2%
|83.2%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
Design and build
|Height
|158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
|163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
|Width
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|187 gramm (6.6 oz)
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Pink
|Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 980
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A77
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76MP5
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|700 MHz
|825 MHz
|FLOPS
|~576 GFLOPS
|~46 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A51 5G +37%
688
503
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A51 5G +17%
1869
1594
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
286258
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
317210
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|OxygenOS 11
|OS size
|22.7 GB
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 40 min)
|Yes (50% in 53 min)
|Full charging time
|2:05 hr
|2:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:30 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:35 hr
Talk (3G)
22:15 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A51 5G from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6560 x 4928
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.1
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|13
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2020
|June 2021
|Release date
|June 2020
|June 2021
|Launch price
|~ 275 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.5 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.55 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G. But if the display, software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord N200 5G.
