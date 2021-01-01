Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A51 5G vs Nord N200 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 5G (with Exynos 980) that was released on April 8, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord N200 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • 37% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 688 and 503 points
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N200 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A51 5G
vs
Nord N200 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED LTPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.49 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 406 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 83.2%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Max. Brightness

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 187 gramm (6.6 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Pink Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A51 5G +5%
87.2%
Nord N200 5G
83.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A51 5G and OnePlus Nord N200 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 980 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A77		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76MP5 Adreno 619
GPU clock 700 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~576 GFLOPS ~46 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A51 5G +17%
1869
Nord N200 5G
1594
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM One UI 2.0 OxygenOS 11
OS size 22.7 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 53 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr 2:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A51 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.1
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 June 2021
Release date June 2020 June 2021
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.5 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.55 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G. But if the display, software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord N200 5G.

