Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 5G (with Exynos 980) that was released on April 8, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A50, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9610 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.