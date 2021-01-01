Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A51 vs iPhone 12 mini – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Apple iPhone 12 mini

Самсунг Галакси А51
VS
Эпл Айфон 12 мини
Samsung Galaxy A51
Apple iPhone 12 mini

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 12 mini, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
  • Comes with 1773 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2227 mAh
  • Has a 1.1 inches larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 25% longer battery life (86 vs 69 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 mini
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 3.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (598K versus 179K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A14 Bionic
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • 18% higher pixel density (476 vs 405 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 9.4 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A51
vs
iPhone 12 mini

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.5 inches 5.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 476 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 -
Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 85.1%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% -
PWM 242 Hz -
Response time 25 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A51 +1%
636 nits
iPhone 12 mini
630 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 131.5 mm (5.18 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 64.2 mm (2.53 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 135 gramm (4.76 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A51 +3%
87.4%
iPhone 12 mini
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A51 and Apple iPhone 12 mini in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2300 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Apple GPU
GPU clock 850 MHz -
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A51
354
iPhone 12 mini +354%
1606
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A51
1295
iPhone 12 mini +223%
4189
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A51
179170
iPhone 12 mini +234%
598658

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM One UI 3.0 -
OS size 23 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 2227 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 35 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:29 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A51 +10%
13:21 hr
iPhone 12 mini
12:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A51 +17%
14:22 hr
iPhone 12 mini
12:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A51 +76%
21:51 hr
iPhone 12 mini
12:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 mini from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 22
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced December 2019 October 2020
Release date December 2019 November 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.596 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.45 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 mini is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (50%)
3 (50%)
Total votes: 6

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Galaxy A50
2. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Xiaomi Mi A3
3. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Galaxy A31
4. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Huawei Honor 20
5. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Huawei Honor 9X
6. Apple iPhone 12 mini vs iPhone 11
7. Apple iPhone 12 mini vs iPhone XR
8. Apple iPhone 12 mini vs iPhone 12 Pro
9. Apple iPhone 12 mini vs SE (2020)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish