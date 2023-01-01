Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 34 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
- Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3200 mAh
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
- Weighs 34 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 4.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (934K versus 212K)
- Delivers 181% higher peak brightness (1776 against 631 nits)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Shows 36% longer battery life (36:11 vs 26:33 hours)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A16 Bionic
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1179 x 2556 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|1000 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1600 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.4%
|87%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.8%
|99.8%
|PWM
|242 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|25 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
|Width
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|172 g (6.07 oz)
|206 g (7.27 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
|Apple A16 Bionic
|Max clock
|2300 MHz
|3460 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
347
iPhone 14 Pro +432%
1847
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1280
iPhone 14 Pro +315%
5313
|CPU
|63753
|253169
|GPU
|43839
|394023
|Memory
|43507
|149281
|UX
|62692
|145972
|Total score
|212319
|934717
|Max surface temperature
|42.2 °C
|41.2 °C
|Stability
|95%
|79%
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|59 FPS
|Graphics score
|812
|9874
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
|ROM
|One UI 5.0
|-
|OS size
|23 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3200 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|23 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 35 min)
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|1:41 hr
|Web browsing
|09:34 hr
|12:35 hr
|Watching video
|11:29 hr
|15:45 hr
|Gaming
|05:12 hr
|06:03 hr
|Standby
|83 hr
|120 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6560 x 4928
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|26 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
143
Video quality
149
Generic camera score
146
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2019
|September 2022
|Release date
|December 2019
|September 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.596 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.45 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is definitely a better buy.
