Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 34 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3200 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 34 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 4.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (934K versus 212K)
  • Delivers 181% higher peak brightness (1776 against 631 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 36% longer battery life (36:11 vs 26:33 hours)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A16 Bionic
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A51
vs
iPhone 14 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1179 x 2556 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 400 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1600 nits
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 87%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 99.8%
PWM 242 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 25 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A51
631 nits
iPhone 14 Pro +181%
1776 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 172 g (6.07 oz) 206 g (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A51 and Apple iPhone 14 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 Apple A16 Bionic
Max clock 2300 MHz 3460 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
Lithography process 10 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Apple GPU
GPU clock 850 MHz -
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A51
347
iPhone 14 Pro +432%
1847
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A51
1280
iPhone 14 Pro +315%
5313
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A51
212319
iPhone 14 Pro +340%
934717
CPU 63753 253169
GPU 43839 394023
Memory 43507 149281
UX 62692 145972
Total score 212319 934717
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A51
812
iPhone 14 Pro +1116%
9874
Max surface temperature 42.2 °C 41.2 °C
Stability 95% 79%
Graphics test 4 FPS 59 FPS
Graphics score 812 9874
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
ROM One UI 5.0 -
OS size 23 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3200 mAh
Charge power 15 W 23 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 35 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:41 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:34 hr 12:35 hr
Watching video 11:29 hr 15:45 hr
Gaming 05:12 hr 06:03 hr
Standby 83 hr 120 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A51
26:33 hr
iPhone 14 Pro +36%
36:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A51
81.7 dB
iPhone 14 Pro +10%
89.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced December 2019 September 2022
Release date December 2019 September 2022
SAR (head) 0.596 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.45 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is definitely a better buy.

