Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy A51 Apple iPhone 14 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 34 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51 Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3200 mAh

Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3200 mAh Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)

CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2) Weighs 34 grams less

Weighs 34 grams less Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) 4.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (934K versus 212K)

4.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (934K versus 212K) Delivers 181% higher peak brightness (1776 against 631 nits)

Delivers 181% higher peak brightness (1776 against 631 nits) The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Shows 36% longer battery life (36:11 vs 26:33 hours)

Shows 36% longer battery life (36:11 vs 26:33 hours) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A16 Bionic

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.5 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1179 x 2556 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 405 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 400 nits 1000 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1600 nits HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 87% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.8% 99.8% PWM 242 Hz 240 Hz Response time 25 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A51 631 nits iPhone 14 Pro +181% 1776 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 172 g (6.07 oz) 206 g (7.27 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black Black, Silver, Gold, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A51 87.4% iPhone 14 Pro 87%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 1866 MHz - Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 2.0 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM One UI 5.0 - OS size 23 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh 3200 mAh Charge power 15 W 23 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (40% in 35 min) Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:41 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:34 hr 12:35 hr Watching video 11:29 hr 15:45 hr Gaming 05:12 hr 06:03 hr Standby 83 hr 120 hr General battery life Galaxy A51 26:33 hr iPhone 14 Pro +36% 36:11 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 40 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6560 x 4928 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9 Focal length 26 mm 23 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.6" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A51 n/a iPhone 14 Pro 143 Video quality Galaxy A51 n/a iPhone 14 Pro 149 Generic camera score Galaxy A51 n/a iPhone 14 Pro 146

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.3 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A51 81.7 dB iPhone 14 Pro +10% 89.5 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced December 2019 September 2022 Release date December 2019 September 2022 SAR (head) 0.596 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.45 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is definitely a better buy.