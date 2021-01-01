Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Apple iPhone 7 Plus
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 7 Plus, which is powered by Apple A10 Fusion and came out 39 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
- Thinner bezels – 19.7% more screen real estate
- Has a 1 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2900 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Shows 15% longer battery life (86 vs 75 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 9611
- The phone is 3-years and 3-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 7 Plus
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- Stereo speakers
- 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 719 and 344 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|16:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.4%
|67.7%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|98.8%
|99.9%
|PWM
|242 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|25 ms
|26.5 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1591:1
Design and build
|Height
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|77.9 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
|Apple A10 Fusion
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2340 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|4 (2 + 2)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 2 cores at 0 GHz: Zephyr
- 2 cores at 2.34 GHz: Hurricane
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72 MP3
|PowerVR GT7600
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|~115 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
344
iPhone 7 Plus +109%
719
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1280
1284
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
172530
iPhone 7 Plus +9%
188594
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|iOS 10 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|One UI 3.0
|-
|OS size
|23 GB
|12.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|2900 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 35 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|4:01 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:21 hr
iPhone 7 Plus +1%
13:31 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A51 +89%
14:22 hr
7:54 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A51 +19%
21:51 hr
18:03 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 56 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 7 Plus from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6560 x 4928
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2019
|September 2016
|Release date
|December 2019
|September 2016
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 850 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.596 W/kg
|1.24 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.45 W/kg
|1 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A51 is definitely a better buy.
